According to the president of the state-owned company, profitability is assured with the new pricing policy; announced reductions for gasoline, diesel and LPG

the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, denied that there is government intervention in the new pricing policy of the state-owned company, announced this Tuesday (May 16, 2023). “There is absolutely no intervention“, he said after a meeting with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD), on the morning of this 3rd.

“There is no intervention in the sense of saying like this: ‘put the price like this’. No, Petrobras’ instruments, competitive, profitability, guarantee of the company’s financeability, are fully guaranteed”he declared.

This report will receive more information.