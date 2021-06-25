NAfter further cases of corona infection during the European Football Championship, the Danish health authorities have renewed their call to thousands of spectators to be tested. A total of nine fans had already been found to be infected with the particularly contagious Delta variant of the corona virus after the Denmark game against Belgium on Thursday last week in the Copenhagen stadium, the patient protection authority announced on Friday.

There are also four fans who were infected last Monday during the game between Denmark and Russia. Therefore, all spectators who would have been in stand B of the stadium during the game should also take a PCR test. Because of the delta variant, Denmark now recommends that the contacts of contact persons go into self-isolation.

The WHO expressed concern on Tuesday about relaxation of the corona rules in some EM host countries after the number of cases of infection rose near several stages. In Copenhagen, the number of spectators for the European Championship had increased from 16,000 to 25,000.

“From an infection medicine point of view, this is not a good idea,” said Lothar Wieler, President of the Robert Koch Institute, in an interview with the Rheinische Post about the admission of more fans in London’s Wembley Stadium to the eighth finals of the European Football Championship. On ZDF at “Maybrit Illner”, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach described the games as a “fire accelerator” for the probably more contagious Delta variant. It is neither “epidemiologically nor symbolically” a wise decision to play in the UK in front of so many people.

“I would have found it right if one had said that in the place where the most dangerous variant with the highest incidence in all of Europe currently prevails, that there is not a football game in front of 60,000 spectators,” said Lauterbach. However, the vaccination rate in the UK is high with more than 80 percent first-time and around 60 percent fully vaccinated adults.

At least 86 Finns are infected in St. Petersburg

After Finland’s game against Belgium on Monday in St. Petersburg, the Finnish media have so far found 86 infections among returnees from Russia. Further test results are still pending, reported among others the radio station Yle and the newspaper “Hufvudstadsbladet”. Around 800 people entered the country without a test because the test capacities at the border were not sufficient.

At the three European Championship games in Munich, at which 14,500 were allowed to enter the stadium, the health department received a total of twelve positive rapid tests. In “several thousand tests”, six people who wanted to go to the stadium were positive. Six other fans who tested positive were in the city for other reasons, for example for public viewing.

Because many Hungarian fans came to Munich for the game against Germany on Wednesday, there were fears that the number of positive tests could increase. “No, there was no such rash,” said the spokesman. In Hungary, where there is a full crowd in Budapest, the case of a French family who tested positive after the French game against Hungary became known.

Denmark relaxes travel restrictions

The Danish national team will play their next game against Wales on Saturday in Amsterdam. In order not to have to be quarantined after returning home, fans traveling there are not allowed to stay in the Netherlands for more than twelve hours.

Meanwhile, Denmark is loosening its travel restrictions once again. On Saturday, Germany’s northernmost neighbor will allow entry from EU and Schengen countries with the EU corona passport, with which you can prove that you have been tested, vaccinated or recovered. The obligation to test after entry is no longer required for people from “green” EU and Schengen countries – and that includes Germany.

For the first time in around 15 months, several countries in the EU and Schengen area are again considered “green” in the Danish traffic light system. This emerges from the travel recommendations from the Danish Foreign Ministry that were updated on Friday. In addition to Germany, this includes 18 other countries, such as the popular holiday destinations France, Italy and Greece. So far, Germany and many others had the status “yellow”, with which the Foreign Ministry indicates that one should be particularly careful when traveling there.

The new recommendations come into force on Saturday at 4 p.m. and mean that the State Department no longer warns or advises against traveling to these states. This will make it much easier for Danes to vacation in Europe, the ministry said. However, one still has to plan the trip carefully and be attentive on the way.