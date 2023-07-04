Home page politics

From: Jorn Petring

In mid-June, this Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Cape Canaveral Spaceport with 53 Starlink satellites on board. © Craig Bailey/Imago

China is pushing ahead with plans for its own satellite internet. The model is the Starlink system from the US company SpaceX. Beijing sees this as a threat to national security.

This article was first published on China.Table on July 3, 2023.

Beijing – In response to US billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink system, China is beginning to build its own satellite network for high-speed internet from space. Chinese state media reported that in mid-June, an Internet connection was successfully established for the first time from a ship in the South China Sea to a total of 14 satellites. The Chinese satellite company GalaxySpace had previously brought the missiles into low Earth orbit.

The test shows that China is advancing its plans for a Starlink alternative at an astonishing pace. Two years ago it was first announced that Beijing wants to set up a constellation of almost 13,000 low-Earth satellites that will one day deliver Internet around the world. Reports refer to the system as “GW” or “Guowang”.

The American aerospace company SpaceX operates Starlink, a network that has been offering global internet access in several expansion stages since 2020. Starlink is mainly aimed at regions where no or only insufficient internet connections are available. With currently 3,700 active Starlink satellites in Earth orbit, SpaceX is the largest satellite operator in the world. The number of Starlink satellites is expected to continue to increase rapidly in the coming years.

China sees threat to national security

China is keen to jump on this train. It realizes what a powerful tool it could have at its disposal. Chinese researchers have been delving deeply into the risks that the SpaceX system could pose to China’s national security. They are also investigating how one could benefit from an independent satellite internet.

The Chinese see a possible danger in the fact that the US military could use the Starlink system to its advantage in the event of a conflict. The war in Ukraine demonstrated what is possible with Starlink. The satellite-based Internet enables Ukrainian troops to have extremely reliable communications and reconnaissance at a relatively low cost.

Taiwan is also considering its own Starlink

So it’s not surprising that after the success of Starlink in Ukraine, Taiwan announced last December that it wants to launch its own satellite internet. In the event of an attack by China, it would then be less vulnerable. Because the Internet from space could possibly compensate for destroyed undersea cables.

“The Starlink constellation has demonstrated its military capabilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” it said Washington Post recently a Beijing scientist familiar with Chinese research. The focus in China is now on promoting the development of its own constellation and researching countermeasures against foreign Starlink satellites. In Beijing, people are already thinking about ways of making Starlink unusable in the event of a conflict. Above all, they want to send their own network of Chinese mini-satellites into space as quickly as possible.

Africa as a possible buyer for China’s Starlink alternative

It is also about opening up a large market outside the country’s own borders. Analyst Juliana Suess from the British defense think tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) believes that African countries in particular could be interested in Chinese satellite internet in the future.

Finally, Chinese companies have also provided much of the rest of the communications infrastructure on the continent. China has built around 70 percent of Africa’s 4G network. According to Suess, Beijing could use its own satellite constellation as a soft power tool because it could control information flows. In this way, the internet could be censored from space around the world in a similar way as is already the case in China with the conventional internet.