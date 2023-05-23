Last Sunday, the Águilas del América team was eliminated from the Clausura 2023 Tournament, falling on aggregate at the hands of Chivas by a score of 3-2.
Now, with the elimination of the Azulcremas, the Cruz Azul team has set to work to go after a player from América who fills the eye of coach Ricardo Ferretti.
According to information from the journalist Alex Alfaro12 footballers from America will appear as transferable, and one of them is the midfielder Peter Aquinoplayer of the desire of the cement institution.
Said source indicates that America will request around 5 million dollars for the services of the Peruvian player, a large amount that could be reduced due to the difficult moment that the Coapa club is going through.
Likewise, ‘Tuca’ Ferretti is looking for a defensive midfielder and in Pedro Aquino he finds the right one to fill the position. Although it would not be the only option, since another of those who could sign with the Machine is Raphael DeSouzafootballer who is in the grand final with Tigres.
‘Carioca’ did not reach a mutual agreement with the university directors for the renewal of his contract, so as soon as the contest is over he will leave the team. That is where Cruz Azul would also seek to negotiate. According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of the 33-year-old footballer in the leg market is 1.80 million dollars.
In 90min we will continue to report on it.
