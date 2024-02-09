Amadeus at a press conference, responds to Elena Cecchettin and the possibility that she could be invited on the Sanremo 2024 stage

In these last hours Elena Cecchettin has chosen to comment on the intervention of the cast of Sea Outside during the second episode of Sanremo 2024. Obviously his story on Instagram quickly became viral and the same Amadeushe chose to respond to the girl during the press conference.

Giulia Cecchettin last November 11, she lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Her story soon struck the whole nation, since for 7 days, when everyone only thought they had disappeared, she touched the hearts of many people, especially because in the end they now found lifeless.

Elena the sister, in recent months has always tried to fight to talk about the crimes that concern her women. For this reason the girl, after hearing the lyrics of Matteo Bussolaread by the guys from the cast of Mare Fuori, chose to comment.

In a story about Instagramhe wrote: “The phrases heard yesterday on stage are the stuff of Perugian kisses. And above all: they are phrases about love. But love has nothing to do with male violence against women.”

Amadeus' response to Elena Cecchettin, during the press conference

The host of Sanremo 2024, Amadeus, during the Press conference, chose to answer the questions of the journalists present, in which they asked him about Elena Cecchettin. On this topic he said:

I don't have to apologize to Elena Cecchettin. I don't think the performance of the cast of Mare Fuori on feminicides was offensive. I respect Elena's opinion, but I think that the intervention of the cast of Mare Fuori on gender violence was beautiful.

Furthermore, Amadeus also responds to the hypothesis that it could be invited on the Ariston stage, the host said: “No, she will not be invited, deepest sorrow for what happened to her and her family. What if I call you privately? You call someone when you need to apologize, but that's not the case!”