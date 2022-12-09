IIn Israel, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has requested an extension to form a government. Netanyahu asked Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a letter for a further two weeks. His mandate expires on Sunday. According to the motion, Netanyahu needs more time in the coalition negotiations to determine outstanding issues such as the roles for his partners.

In the parliamentary elections in early November, the bloc of right-wing, ultra-right and religious forces led by Netanyahu won 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu has been prime minister several times. He is currently on trial on corruption charges, which he denies. The alliance he led would mean a clear shift to the right in the government. The election became necessary after an eight-party coalition led by Jair Lapid lost its majority after just 12 months in the summer.