In times of geopolitical tensions and spreading economic risks, Southeast Asia is moving into the focus of governments and companies. But one of the countries in the up-and-coming region, which could benefit particularly from the growing attention due to the size of the population and economy, is far from stable political conditions.

Almost twelve weeks after the general election, Thailand still has no new government. Established forces are preventing the victorious Move Forward Party and its lead candidate, Pita Limjareonrat, from assuming government responsibility. They are ignoring the will of the people. There is a threat of mass protests by the party’s mostly young voters, especially in the capital Bangkok. There Move Forward had won almost all seats.