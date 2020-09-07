Highlights: Ghaziabad police will also interrogate Ashu Jat, accused of killing Gaurav Chandel of Noida

Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police will also interrogate the wanted crook of two and a half lakhs, including the murder of Gaurav Chandel of Noida. He is arrested by the Mumbai Police. Ashu is said to be an expert in robbing tolls and petrol pumps from behind in new trains. Ashu was hawking in Mumbai to escape from the police.

According to the police, Praveen alias Ashu Jat, who lives in Kazipura of Mussoorie police station area, was leading the gang. After Bhai Bholu went to jail, he was given the command of the gang. Its gang is registered in the name of D-112. In this, 88 crooks are being told right now. Ashu Jat alone has witnessed 20 cases of robbery and robbery in the district. The entire gang has over 100 cases registered. He also looted many policemen.



Left Ghaziabad 10 years ago

Ashu lived with family in Kazipura, but with brother Bholu, he started the robbery. On seeing this, he came into the role of the lead in the gang. The reason for the gang incident was more dangerous. He did not back down from killing for plunder. Something similar happened in the Gaurav Chandel massacre. After being first gangster on Ashu, a reward of 50 thousand was kept from Mussoorie police station which increased to two and a half lakhs in a few months.

The healer was bitten

According to sources, Ashu Jat was a cause of concern for the police. Once he gave a lift to a inspector in Mohan Nagar, he also looted with them. During this protest, he had his ear cut off from his teeth. After this, a special team was prepared to catch him, but he did not come.

Was friendly with policemen

On several occasions, he escaped on the last occasion and his friendship with several policemen of Western UP was revealed. His name was coming up in the Vikram Tyagi kidnapping case. Suddenly, questions are being raised about her going to Mumbai to meet him. In such a situation, many secrets can emerge after questioning Ashu.