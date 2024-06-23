One of the aspects that have generated a lot of interest in Elden Ring and what differentiates it from previous FromSoftware games was the collaboration with the famous writer George RR Martin (author of A Song of Ice and Fire from which Game of Thrones is based) to define the lore and mythology of the game universe. An experiment that apparently has borne fruit, so much so that Hidetaka Miyazaki does not exclude that in the future could repeat this kind of collaboration.
In an interview with GameSpot, Miyazaki called Martin’s work a real added value for Elden Ring and a stimulus for the development team:
“One of the huge value-adds of Elden Ring is, obviously, George RR Martin’s contribution in terms of lore and mythology, and it’s one of the unique elements that the other FromSoftware games don’t have,” he says. “When the team could start analyzing its history and its mythology, it became a huge inspiration for us, and it was something that, from a development point of view, we don’t often get to experience.”
Miyazaki does not rule out further collaborations for FromSoftware’s next games
Regarding a possible other future collaboration, he added: “So, we would definitely be open to explore the possibility of working with another great creator for the uniqueness of the experience, both from a development and player experience perspective.”
Meanwhile, Elden Ring’s giant Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is available worldwide from Friday, offering players new adventures and high-level challenges. There are also those who have decided to tackle them in an extravagant way, like the streamer Perrikaryal who is completing the DLC using only the strength of her mind.
#Elden #Ring #FromSofware #collaborate #author #George #Martin #Miyazakis #response
you are in reality a good webmaster. The website loading velocity is https://brazz.org/ amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a fantastic job in this topic!