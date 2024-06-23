One of the aspects that have generated a lot of interest in Elden Ring and what differentiates it from previous FromSoftware games was the collaboration with the famous writer George RR Martin (author of A Song of Ice and Fire from which Game of Thrones is based) to define the lore and mythology of the game universe. An experiment that apparently has borne fruit, so much so that Hidetaka Miyazaki does not exclude that in the future could repeat this kind of collaboration.

In an interview with GameSpot, Miyazaki called Martin’s work a real added value for Elden Ring and a stimulus for the development team:

“One of the huge value-adds of Elden Ring is, obviously, George RR Martin’s contribution in terms of lore and mythology, and it’s one of the unique elements that the other FromSoftware games don’t have,” he says. “When the team could start analyzing its history and its mythology, it became a huge inspiration for us, and it was something that, from a development point of view, we don’t often get to experience.”