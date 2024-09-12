After the worldwide success of Elden Ring, it seems that FromSoftware is in constant expansion, having exceeded 400 employees within the organization and also continuing to hire staff to work on “several new projects” in progress.

The team is carrying out a new hiring campaign in 2024, after having already significantly increased its size with a 33% increase compared to 2020 and reaching over 400 employees, with the idea of ​​also organizing itself on several parallel projects.

As early as April 2023, producer Yasuhiro Kitao had made it clear that FromSoftware had moved to an organizational model that includes parallel development of different projects, and the increase in staff is functional to this creative style.