After the worldwide success of Elden Ring, it seems that FromSoftware is in constant expansion, having exceeded 400 employees within the organization and also continuing to hire staff to work on “several new projects” in progress.
The team is carrying out a new hiring campaign in 2024, after having already significantly increased its size with a 33% increase compared to 2020 and reaching over 400 employees, with the idea of also organizing itself on several parallel projects.
As early as April 2023, producer Yasuhiro Kitao had made it clear that FromSoftware had moved to an organizational model that includes parallel development of different projects, and the increase in staff is functional to this creative style.
Not just Souls-like or Armored Core
Miyazaki has repeatedly stated in recent months and years that he wants to focus on games that are quite different from Souls-like games.
Beyond Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which in itself already represents a notable digression from Elden Ring but is still part of the company’s historical series, there could be very different projects in the works.
In a recent interview published by Gamespot, Miyazaki said that the recent hiring push has brought new directors and creatives to the team, who don’t necessarily share the same style and vision of FromSoftware’s legacy elements.
“I think this will translate into the possibility of showing off the products of this so-called new FromSoftware,” the director of Elden Ring and Dark Souls said, as well as “other types of games that we will develop in the future.”
