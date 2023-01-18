What can fans expect from Madonna: The Celebration Tour , with which she returns to the Netherlands after eight years. The 64-year-old singer used to score hit after hit with classics like Like a virgin and Vogue nowadays she mainly makes the news with bizarre TikTok videos, crazy performances (right, Emma Wortelboer?) and boyfriends who are younger than her eldest daughter.

The image of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 lingers with many when it comes to Madonna. Around her most recent record Madame X – of which only 500,000 copies, a pittance for Madonna, were sold – she was on stage in Israel. There was no real singing, it was a painful loss for the artist who was nicknamed the Queen of Pop has. It even elicited the statement from Emma Wortelboer, who awarded the points for the Netherlands: “I am so grateful for Madonna’s autotune.”

Meanwhile, her videos are running out TikTok and Instagram, which she recently wiped completely empty, in recent years increasingly extreme in a cry for attention. We see her walking around in a BDSM outfit, lingerie or even completely naked. The plastic surgeon can also expect a regular visit from her to further sculpt her face. When criticized, Madonna responds: “I’m not going to apologize because I’m iconic.” See also Lauterbach hopes we're ahead of XBB.1.5 spread through the winter

Madonna, left at the time of ‘Like a prayer’, right in 2022 on Instagram. © KOS/Instagram



Downward spiral

According to choreographer Brad Jeffries, who worked with Madonna for years, the pop diva no longer has anyone in her entourage who contradicts her, he told The Chronicle. The downward spiral of strange behavior, according to her friends, started when her publicist, Liz Rosenberg, retired in 2015: “Liz could contradict her. Now nobody really takes care of her.”



Quote

The age difference is often too big on a mental level. I feel much younger than those guys Madonna

Although she often seems creatively off track, the bond with her family is still good. Her six children – Lourdes (26), Rocco (22) and the adopted David (17), Mercy (16), and twins Stelle and Esther (10) celebrated Thanksgiving with her last year.

Madonna and her children on Thanksgiving. ©InstagramMadonna



It is striking that she is currently in a relationship – although that name may be too big for the short romances that Madonna has had in recent years – with model Andrew Darnell. At 23 springs, just three years younger than daughter Lourdes. Madonna herself says about this: ,,Ah, I feel eternally young. There is always a click with those boys in bed, but the age difference is often too big on a mental level. I feel much younger than her.”

During The Celebration Tour, Madonna reflects on her rich solo career that started at the end of 1982. Dozens of hits followed, from Like a virgin (1984) and Vogue (1990) to Frozen (1998) and Hung up (2005). She has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide – she is still the solo singer who sold the most records ever. Whether she can still handle all that vocally is the big question. Those who are curious can buy tickets from January 20 for the show on December 1, 2023 in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

