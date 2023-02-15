Video: AP-LaPresse / Atlas Agency – On three they pull that rescuer who in turn pulls that young man’s arm and shirt. Very complicated rescue in Turkey. The 18-year-old boy was trapped face down in rubble for 198 hours. The woman who was taken out alive by the Seville firefighters has also resisted for more than 8 days. 37,000 deaths and a rubble that could last for months in a tragedy of this magnitude. Help continues to come from all over the world. And little by little also for Syria at war, so inaccessible and where hardly anything reaches. This plane from the United Arab Emirates will somewhat alleviate the situation with food, medical supplies and stores to live. And in the midst of so much drama, the attempted kidnapping of Aya, the miracle baby born in the rubble in Syria along with her entire family who died from her. Up to 3 times in 48 hours some armed men have tried to take her away. They have tightened security at the hospital. Several organizations offer millions of dollars for the adoption of it.









