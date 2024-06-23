Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 15:13

The fire in the Itatiaia National Park, located in Serra da Mantiqueira, in Resende (RJ), was extinguished on Saturday night (22), reported the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation and Biodiversity (ICMBio), manager of the park. The operation included the work of the ICMBio team, firefighters from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and more than 100 military firefighters from Rio de Janeiro.

The park teams had the support of drone with a thermal camera to fight the fire in the natural reserve, in addition to 20 vehicles and three aircraft from the Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro

The institute’s agents continue to monitor the areas of the federal conservation unit.

The fire in the Itatiaia National Park (PNI) started on June 14th reached at least 300 hectares, close to Morro do Couto and the Parte Alta entrance. This area is located in an altitude field, above 2,500 meters, with dry vegetation, due to the little rain, characteristic of this time of year.

Investigation

The Federal Public Ministry investigate the fire in the Itatiaia National Park.

On Tuesday (18), the Army admitted, in a clarification note, that the fire in the Itatiaia National Park began during an activity involving 415 cadets from the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (Aman), from Resende, on June 14th. The training was part of the completion of the Basic Mountain Combatant Internship, an instructional activity planned for the training of officers in this armed force. “In the early afternoon, with all soldiers already on board and ready to begin their return journey to Resende, a fire was identified close to the column of vehicles. Immediately, some soldiers disembarked and began fighting the fire, using the extinguishers in their vehicles and the means available at the time. However, due to the strong winds in the area and the very dry vegetation, the fire spread and it was not possible to contain it.”

Finally, the Army states that the causes of the fire will be investigated by the competent authorities and the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras is available to help clarify the facts.

Visitation

Parquetur, a concessionary company providing visitation services to the Itatiaia National Park, confirmed to Brazil Agency that the trails in the upper part of the park will reopen for visitors this Monday (24). Until this Sunday, the upper part was closed until Sunday (23) for the safety of the visiting public.

However, the attractions Morro do Couto, Mirante da Antena, Circuito Couto-Prateleiras and Cume das Prateleiras will remain closed to public visits.

The lower part of the park was not closed, as it was not affected by the fire. Therefore, it continues with normal operation, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8am to 5pm.

Tickets purchased between June 15th and 23rd can be rescheduled or canceled via Customer Service (SAC).

For more information to the public, the Parquetur concessionaire provides WhatsApp (21) 97894-9647.

Itatiaia National Park

Created in June 1937, Itatiaia National Park is the first national park in Brazil. The highest point in the reserve is Pico das Agulhas Negras, at 2,790 meters high. The peak is the fifth highest in all of Brazil.

The upper part is characterized by mountainous relief and rocky elevations, high-altitude fields and suspended valleys where 12 regional river basins originate, which drain two main basins: the Rio Grande, a tributary of the Paraná River, and the Paraíba do Sul River.

In the lower part, there are several watercourses, with several areas suitable for bathing.

Before this fire, the national park was hit by several other fires. The biggest fire in the unit’s history was in 1963, when the fire lasted 35 days and consumed 4 thousand hectares.

In 1988, another fire destroyed 3,100 hectares and a server was missing. In 2001, the fire — caused by two tourists who got lost and built a fire — destroyed more than 1,000 hectares. The same area was hit by fire in 2007. Three years later, 1,200 hectares were destroyed.

* Ana Cristina Campos, from Rio de Janeiro, collaborated