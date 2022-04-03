The Supreme Council for Media Regulation said, “A number of violations that marred the advertisement were monitored, as it violated a number of standards set by the Council for advertisements and programs.”

The council stressed that the announcement “raised the public’s discontent, especially the Doctors Syndicate, because of the content it contained that contradicts the morals and ethics of Egyptian society, and it also contradicts public morals and public taste.”

The council indicated that the advertisement “violated the ethics code, which stipulated not to demean people, and violated the code of dramatic and advertising works, especially clause No. 4, which stipulates not to resort to obscene words, obscene speech, and low and vulgar dialogues.”

He added that he also violated “Article 16 of the sanctions list, which states that the use of words that hurt the feelings of the public is a violation that requires the imposition of a penalty on the violator.”.

However, the council did not indicate any punishment towards those responsible for the advertisement, while a source in the council told Sky News Arabia that this decision “came quickly to stop the damage, but extensive investigations will be conducted, and whoever is proven against him willfully abuse and violate the legal action will be taken regarding it.” “.

The aforementioned announcement caused a state of anger among doctors and medical teams in Egypt, stressing that it “offends them”, which prompted the Medical Syndicate to demand its halt and the accountability of those responsible.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Egyptian Medical Syndicate said that it had “seen a commercial for a lingerie company, which was broadcast on satellite channels and social networking sites,” declaring its “rejection and disapproval of this advertisement in form and content.”.

The union confirmed that the advertisement “involves frank and clear bullying of the Egyptian citizen, and shows him in an inappropriate way, and shows him in worn underwear.”

She explained that the advertisement “also included abuse and insult to the medical team, as the Egyptian citizen appeared in the form of a patient requesting a medical examination, and a doctor and a nurse mocked and mocked his torn clothes, which contradicts the behavior of the medical team and is criminalized by the regulations of ethics of various professions, especially the medical professions.”.

The Medical Syndicate called on the concerned authorities to “stop broadcasting this advertisement immediately, and to investigate those responsible for its production and publication in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 189 of 2020, regarding the addition of Article 309 bis of the punishment for bullying, to Penal Code No. 58 of 1937.”“.

It is noteworthy that the Doctors Syndicate’s statement came in conjunction with many tweets on social media, in which users said that the advertisement “degrades and mocks the Egyptian citizen, in light of difficult living conditions that require consideration of economic conditions.”