Salah (31 years old) fell after a collision with Ghana's defenders, and remained lying on the ground for a few minutes, then emerged in pain while holding the back muscle of his thigh.

The initial diagnosis of Salah’s injury was made by Dr. Mohamed Abu El-Ela, the Pharaohs’ national team doctor, with a strain in the posterior muscle, provided that the situation is resolved once and for all, after X-rays are performed on the site of the injury to determine the degree of strain, in the hope that it is just a strain and does not reach the stage of tearing. In the muscle, according to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

For his part, the “Al-Masry Al-Youm” website quoted a source within the Egyptian national team's technical staff as saying, “Salah felt mild pain in his posterior muscle. His injury did not prevent him from completing the match, but the medical staff preferred that he leave so as not to aggravate the injury.”

The source added: “Salah’s injury is minor and the player will be ready to participate in the next Cape Verde match, but he will undergo medical examinations during the next few hours in order to check on him.”

The “Youm 7” website quoted “The Athletic” sports newspaper, saying that Salah's injury, as a result of which he left the match against Ghana, is in the player's posterior muscle.

As a result of the match between Egypt and Ghana, the “Pharaohs” team raised its score to two points, while the Ghana team earned its first point in the group, noting that Egypt scored through Omar Marmoush in the 69th minute and Mustafa Mohamed in the 74th minute, while Mohamed Quddus scored both goals for the opposing team.

The Egyptian national team will conclude its matches in the first round by facing Cape Verde next Monday, where it is now required to win if it wants to officially advance to the round of 16, while Ghana will play Mozambique in the same round.