D.ieter Bohlen (67) looks optimistically into the future after leaving “Deutschland sucht den Superstar”: “Of course I got a lot of offers, and of course you have to look a bit at what you are doing now,” said Bohlen on Saturday evening in an Instagram video. He is very satisfied with the current situation. “I have big plans and you will hear from me.”

It was the first time that the music producer spoke up after leaving RTL. Shortly after the clip was released, the first “DSDS” live show started on RTL without planks. Show titan Thomas Gottschalk (70) sat next to Maite Kelly and Mike Singer on the jury. “Titans can fall too, and that happened to Dieter. Of course, we wish him to get up again quickly. Get well soon ”, explained Gottschalk at the beginning.

Bohlen had canceled his participation in the semifinals and finals and submitted a health insurance certificate. A few weeks earlier, RTL had announced that Bohlen’s time on the show would end after almost 20 years. He will also no longer be part of the “Super Talent”.