Destroyed car in the town of Shebekino, where the governor of Belgorod reported that one person died and two were injured in a bombing of a temporary shelter | Photo: EFE/EPA/Government of Belgorod

After an action with drones in Moscow, which left no seriously injured, Russia reported this Wednesday (31) that it had suffered other attacks in three different regions of the country. As it had done the day before, the Kremlin blamed Ukraine, which did not comment on the incidents.

According to the Russian agency Tass, more than 220 rockets were fired at the region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine, with 215 being directed towards the district of Shebekino.

The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, told TASS on Wednesday that one person was killed and two wounded in a bombing of a temporary shelter in the town of Shebekino.

The attack also hit 29 residential buildings, 20 houses, two administrative buildings, a shopping center and several cars, according to the governor. Last week, Belgorod suffered an armed incursion by Russian groups that say they intend to “liberate” the country from Vladimir Putin.

Local authorities also reported on Wednesday a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, east of the occupied Crimea peninsula, and state news agency RIA Novosti reported that about 10 drones tried to carry out an attack in the district. from Klimovsky, in the Russian region of Briansk, but were shot down or intercepted.