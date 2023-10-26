Home page politics

Palestinians search the rubble of a building in Khan Yunis that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

After the US government, among others, expressed doubts about the number of victims published by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the authority made 7,028 names and associated information public.

Gaza – After doubts about the death toll reported by the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, the authority controlled by the Islamist Hamas has published a list of the names of all those killed. The 212-page document also contains the age, gender and identity card numbers of the Palestinians who are said to have been killed in the Gaza war since October 7th. According to this, at least 7,028 people have died as a result of the Israeli attacks.

The information provided by the authority and the authenticity of all names on the list could not initially be independently verified.

The US government, among others, had previously questioned the number of victims. “We cannot take anything that comes from Hamas at face value, not even the so-called Department of Health,” said National Security Council Communications Director John Kirby at the White House. The agency is run by a terrorist organization. The US government does not deny that there are many victims. US President Joe Biden had previously said that he had no confidence in the numbers published by the Ministry of Health. dpa