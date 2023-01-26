Two-year-old Louie Brown would never be able to walk after having both legs amputated. Now the American toddler runs almost as fast as his peers. Thanks to prosthetics. His parents share heartwarming images of his first ‘walks’.

Louie was born without bones in his legs and with a ‘fused’ thumb and index finger. He was only eleven months old when his parents Emmy and Justin Brown, from the city of Columbus, Ohio, were faced with an impossible choice. Amputation of both his legs or major and painful operations every few years without the guarantee that he would be able to walk properly afterwards.

After talking to other parents of children with amputees, they opted for the former. “It was terrible to make that decision,” Emmy told the New York Post. “To this day, we have moments where we say we can’t believe we had to make that decision.”



Our apologies See also Technical change: What remains Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Louie received prosthetics for the first time last month through a charity organization. On the Instagram page Louie4love the parents share videos showing Louie learning to walk again. The parents let us know through the profile that they are grateful. “He was so excited when he saw the legs for the first time,” Emmy told the paper.

Equal pace

According to the mother, walking on prostheses is getting better and better for her son. He now runs almost as fast as other kids his age. “The video is amazing, I am overwhelmed with tears of joy. He keeps pace with his peers.”

When she saw Louie running around with his prosthetic legs, Emmy knew they made the right decision. “We are sad that he had to go through everything, but we can see that he is doing well and it was worth it.” See also Court: Shell is not complicit in murder of Ogoni leaders



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The couple had just adopted three children to fulfill their children’s wish, when Emmy turned out to be pregnant with Louie. After the ‘most ideal 20 weeks’, an ultrasound showed the hard message that something was wrong. Louie’s legs were too small, crossed and tucked under his body, a scan showed.

Quality of life

Doctors even feared that he would not survive the pregnancy. If he were born alive, the quality of life would be uncertain. Emmy: ,,It was one of the worst moments of my life. We tried to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Now he’s 2.5 years old and running.”

Louie is otherwise a healthy growing boy. Therefore, he will have to get new prostheses every two to three years. But the outlook is hopeful. He will be able to play sports, run and swim with his friends. “He is so energetic and always busy. He’s so resilient, it’s crazy.” See also Diplomatic and health success: China closes the Beijing Winter Games with its political objectives fulfilled



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.