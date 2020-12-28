After a year and a half, striker Bas Dost is leaving Frankfurt. As recently confirmed the Dutchman moves to Club Bruges in the next transfer window. Eintracht still earns four million euros from the transfer, but now has to give part of the transfer to Dost’s ex-club.
The veteran switched from Sporting Lisbon to the Eagle Bearers in the summer of 2019 for seven million euros. Again kicker Now learned, a further participation of 15 percent was anchored in the purchase agreement. With a transfer fee of four million euros, Eintracht must transfer 600,000 euros back to Portugal.
Calculated additional payment at Eintracht – Sporting is happy about income
You SGE will be able to get over the payment, after all, Dost’s salary of four million euros was particularly significant. Sporting again increased loudly kicker own net profit from the sale of the Dutchman now to at least two million euros.
