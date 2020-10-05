Three days after US President Donald Trump was infected with the Corona virus, now his press secretary, Kayle McKenney, has also become Corona positive. He tweeted that his corona virus test negative was coming every day since Thursday, but on Monday he has come positive. The White House medical unit has not considered any reporter, producer or member of the press to be in their contact.McKenney last addressed the press at the White House on Thursday. She was later found to be President Trump’s adviser Hope Hicks Corona virus positive. After which Trump and his wife Melania also came out with Corona virus test positive.

Trump’s treatment continues in military hospital

Amid rumors about the health of US President Donald Trump, doctors treating him have released a statement. He has said that the condition of President Trump is improving rapidly. He has not had fever since Friday morning. The amount of oxygen in the blood is also increasing rapidly. Doctors also said that they could return to the White House on Monday. He is currently being treated at the US Army’s Walter Reed Medical Center Hospital.

Trump’s health is improving

Dr. Sean P. Conley at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said that his health was steadily improving. He has not had fever since Friday. After completing the five-day course of Remedisvir medicine, his liver and kidneys are functioning properly. Apart from this, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin are also being given to Trump.