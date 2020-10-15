Donald Trump’s son tested positive for the coronavirus. First Lady Melania Trump, who also became infected, was very concerned.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania had dealt with the Coronavirus infected.

and his wife had dealt with the infected. The couple have now tested negative.

Also you Son of Barron tested positive.

Washington – Donald Trump and his Mrs. Melania had met with the Coronavirus infected. In the meantime, both have survived the disease and tested negative. Last Monday, the 74-year-old took US President its campaign events again. He describes himself as “cured” and “immune”. These statements are met with great skepticism among experts.

Donald Trump had Corona – his son Barron also tested positive

The first lady shared in a personal statement Melania Trump now with that her 14 year old Son of Barron has tested positive for Corona. “Two weeks ago I received the diagnosis that so many Americans in our country and around the world have already received – I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 50-year-old wrote on Wednesday’s website White house. “To make matters worse, my husband and the Commander-in-Chief of our nation received the same message.”

“Of course I immediately thought of our son,” she explained First lady. A test at Barron was initially negative. “To our great relief, it tested negative, but I thought: what about tomorrow or the next day?” Then came the positive result. “Fortunately he’s a strong teenager and showed no symptoms, ”explained the former model. “He’s been tested negative since then.” The President’s wife did not give any details about when the 14-year-old tested positive and then negative. Barron is the only one common child by Donald and Melania Trump. The president has four other children from previous marriages: Donald Junior, Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.

US election 2020: Melania Trump experienced “roller coaster of symptoms” while infected with corona

Melania Trump said she was now negative on that virus has been tested and wants to resume her duties as first lady soon. About her own illness, the 50-year-old explained that she had been diagnosed with “minimal symptoms” – but these all occurred at the same time. “It seemed like one in the days that followed Roller coaster of symptoms. “

“I had a pain in my limbs, coughing, and headache, and I felt extremely tired most of the time,” explained Melania. You have opted for a “more natural drug route” and advocated Vitamins and to eat healthy food decided. Her husband had been treated with a heavy mix of drugs, including experimental antibodies and anti-inflammatory steroids. “In a way, I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of each other and spend time together,” she wrote on the website.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Reynolds / dpa