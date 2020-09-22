Highlights: China doubles the number of air bases in its LAC area in three years

Air defense position was also doubled to hit Indian aircraft and missiles.

China made this preparation just before creating tension in Ladakh, which is showing its intention

Beijing

China has doubled the number of air bases in its territory along the Line of Actual Control in the past three years in Doklam, adjoining Bhutan, following India’s tough stand in 2017. In addition, the number of air defense positions and heliports has also been doubled to hit Indian aircraft and missiles. China made this preparation just before creating tension in Ladakh, due to which its intention is now coming out in the open.

According to the NDTV report, China made changes to its strategic goals after the setback from India in Doklam. In a report released by the global intelligence watchdog STARTFOR, satellite images quoted that these Chinese military installations are directly impacting Indian security. The institute’s senior global analyst Sim Tak said that China’s military bases were prepared just before the Ladakh standoff, indicating that the ongoing tension in eastern Ladakh was carried out extensively to regain control of China’s border areas Going is part of the effort.

China is gathering the power of air strike from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, disclosed from satellite picture

‘Ladakh stresses only beginning of dragon’s long-term intentions’

Tack said China’s upgrade to its military bases is still not complete. The report said, ‘The expansion and construction of military bases is still going on in most cases. Therefore, the tension that is going on at the border with India is just the beginning of the long-held intentions of the dragon. ‘ The result for India is clearly visible. “Once China completes the construction of its military bases, these military bases will help China to carry out more extensive operations against India,” the report said.

The report said that China is building 13 completely new military positions along the Line of Actual Control with India. It consists of three air bases, 5 permanent air defense positions and five heliports. Of these, 4 new heliports have been constructed after the start of the Ladakh crisis in May. China’s military expansion along the Indian border includes the construction of an air base, electronic warfare facility, heliport and air defense sites.



‘China’s military deployment on Indian front as part of a larger strategy’

The STARTFOR report states that China’s military deployment on the Indian front is part of a larger strategy. This is in the same way as China’s goal is in the South China Sea. China built artificial islands in the South China Sea and later converted it into a full-fledged naval base. This move of China has been rejected by many countries of South China Sea. India stands with the US for free shipping in the South China Sea, which has also irritated China.



The report said that China intends to discourage any future resistance or military action in the future by demonstrating military capability in Ladakh, reiterating the strategy of South China Sea. China has been placing full emphasis on increasing air capacity to increase its military dominance. That is why China is building four air defense positions. This includes additional runways and shelters for aircraft.