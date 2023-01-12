On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate “the possible unlawful removal and possession of confidential documents and other items” by President Joe Biden, his direct boss and fellow party member. In November, Garland directed another special counsel to investigate former President Trump, who was found not only to have taken confidential state documents to his private residence, but also refused to turn them over to the National Archives, despite repeated requests.

The appointment of Robert K. Hur as special counsel for the investigation of President Biden became inevitable when the White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden’s lawyers had found confidential documents in the garage of his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. “We are cooperating fully with the Justice Department’s investigation,” the president said on Thursday to questions from journalists.

The affair quickly escalated. On Tuesday, American media reported the discovery of confidential documents in the building of a think tank, in an office where Biden sometimes worked when he was still vice president under President Obama. The documents were found on November 2, less than a week before the election. Biden said in response that he knew nothing about the presence of those state documents and could not think of why anyone would have stashed them in that office. The White House underlined that it was Biden’s own lawyers who had found the documents and that they immediately notified the National Archives, the official repository of government documents. The archive would not have reported the documents found as missing.

Republican outrage

Nevertheless, Republican politicians immediately indignantly drew the comparison to the case of Donald Trump. The former president turned out to have more than a hundred state documents, including several classified as (top) secret, in his possession in his home in Mar-a-Lago. In April last year, the FBI conducted a search here after multiple requests from the National Archives for restitution by Trump were ignored or only half-fulfilled. Supporters of the former president thought the search was outrageous and accused Biden and his attorney general of using the prosecutor’s office and the FBI to prosecute a political opponent.

That accusation sounded even louder when the first report about the state documents recovered from Biden came out on Tuesday. At first, the excitement was dismissed by Democrats and on many TV shows as cold-blooded bustle. It was unclear what documents had been found, and one box in a private office sounded different from the hundred or so documents Trump had taken and claimed he had declassified simply by thinking so.

But despite the limited size of the find (according to Reuters news agency Biden’s lawyers found less than ten confidential documents) and despite the proactive attitude of the lawyers who themselves informed the National Archives, the case is painful for Biden – if only because he himself described Trump’s handling of sensitive state documents as “irresponsible” at the time. To persistent questions from reporters about documents in the garage “next to your Corvette,” Biden said on Thursday: “My Corvette is in a locked garage, by the way. Okay? So it’s not like they’re on the street.”

Read also: Ultraconservative Republicans have been fighting for more influence for fifty years



Majority in the House

The affair comes out at a spicy moment. As of this month, the Republican Party has a majority of votes in the House of Representatives. They promised to immediately set up a subcommittee this week, which will specifically look into whether the Justice Department and other government departments are unfairly targeting political opponents of the Democrats. It is a narrow echo of Trump’s accusations, which has labeled each of the many investigations into him as a “witch hunt.” So is the investigation into his conduct with regard to the confidential documents. The appointment of a special prosecutor for the Biden case shows that the Justice Department makes no difference between Democrats and Republicans in this respect at least.

New prosecutor Robert Kyoung Hur (49) concluded a career in the judiciary in 2021, in which he worked for current FBI director Christopher Wray, among others, and which ended with an appointment as chief prosecutor in Maryland, on the recommendation of then President Trump. Since then, Hur has been working in a law firm in the capital Washington. Under his supervision, writes the Washington Post, the Attorney General in Maryland was investigating a major theft of confidential documents from the NSA secret service. The perpetrator went to prison for nine years.