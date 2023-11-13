Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

First the divorce, then a new job: old rumors about Cem Özdemir are resurfacing. Apparently he is considered the favorite to succeed Winfried Kretschmann.

Berlin/Stuttgart – She was against it, he is considered not opposed: After his divorce, Cem Özdemir (Greens) could suddenly be seen as a promising candidate for a new top position again. Accordingly, the Federal Minister of Agriculture could succeed his party colleague Winfried Kretschmann as Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, as the Picture reported on Monday. Any ideas about the Swabian native returning to the country have so far been rejected by the family council. But after the marriage ended, the way for a change of office is now clear, the paper speculates. But what’s true about the rumors?

Cem Özdemir: Divorce from his wife opens up new career option

The fact is: Cem Özdemir no longer lives with his wife Pia Castro. After twenty years of marriage together, the couple announced their divorce on Monday. But they parted on friendly terms and continued to look after their children, it was said. The family last lived in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Moving the family center to Özdemir’s southern homeland is said to have recently been out of the question for the wife.

After separation: Özdemir is considered Winfried Kretschmann’s successor

To what extent the report of the Picture true, cannot be verified. What is certain, however, is that Cem Özdemir has often been considered Winfried Kretschmann’s successor. The original Green, who was the first to win a prime ministership for his party and has governed Baden-Württemberg for several legislative periods, is now 75 years old. Even before his last re-election, there was speculation about when and how the aging father could organize an orderly handover of the baton.

Can imagine the move to the post of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann: Federal Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

The question should be clarified by spring 2026 at the latest. Then there will be a new state election. And the most promising candidate: Cem Özdemir. State Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz or parliamentary group leader Andreas Schwarz are more likely to be seen as emergency candidates. Özdemir, as a member of the European Parliament and Bundestag, federal leader of the Green Party and federal minister, is considered a political heavyweight in comparison.

New job in Stuttgart: Özdemir is not averse to moving to Baden-Württemberg

“If he wants it, then he will,” the editorial network Germany (RND) quoted a high-ranking representative from the regional association at the end of May. Other party members also made similar statements about the Özdemir case under the protection of anonymity. But before the European elections in 2024, the report said, they don’t want to raise the issue too high. But the debate continues to flare up because Özdemir does not deny his alleged ambitions for the new job. Instead, he recently appeared noticeably often in Stuttgart.