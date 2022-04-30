Shortly after the “divorce” with XP, Itaú Unibanco was once again a shareholder in the largest brokerage firm in the country. The financial institution has just exercised its right to make this additional purchase of shares, pursuant to a R$12 billion agreement signed between them in 2017 and which gave the bank 49.9% of the brokerage firm. This time, Itaú will disburse a slice of R$ 8 billion for 11.36% in the company founded by Guilherme Benchimol.

The new investment in XP, four years after the initial investment, should not change the company’s governance, Itaú informed the market. The financial institution highlighted that it does not expect the deal to have any relevant effects on its results. After losing about 15% in value this year, XP is worth around R$70 billion on Nasdaq – it has already reached almost R$130 billion.

Itaú’s return to XP’s capital was expected. The bank’s president, Milton Maluhy, has been informing the market since last year that Itaú would exercise its acquisition right. The Central Bank’s approval for this step, however, only came this month. At the time, the executive said that it would still be defined what the bank will give with this new stake: whether it will sell, pocketing the gains, or segregate it into a new company, as it did with its previous stake.

At the beginning of last year, Itaú held a 46% stake in XP. First, it sold 5% on the market. Then, to stop being a partner, he spun off the remaining 41% into a new company. After that, the shares ended up being distributed, proportionally, to its shareholders, with the largest share going to the holding company Itaúsa, which controls the bank, with around 19%. This year, Itaúsa also sold part of its position and has already pocketed R$ 1.8 billion, currently holding approximately 11%.

Historic

Shortly before Itaú publicly announced that it would withdraw from XP’s capital, there was a dispute between the companies. The raid began with an advertising campaign launched during prime time, on Rede Globo, in which Itaú criticized one of the pillars of XP’s business: distribution via autonomous agents. The bank questioned the remuneration of these professionals, made through the commission, which could make this professional recommend to his client a product with the best remuneration for him – and not necessarily for the client.

XP promptly reacted. The brokerage company uses as a “mantra” that its main competitors are the large banks, which concentrate a large part of Brazilian investments. Roberto Setubal and João Moreira Salles were once on XP’s board of directors, but left the post before the company’s IPO at the end of 2019.

