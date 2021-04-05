Queue at an employment office in Valencia. Rober Solsona / Europa Press

Recovery is delayed. The indicators point to a relapse in economic activity in the first quarter of the year, which would follow the stagnation suffered already in the last quarter of 2020. The Bank of Spain in its central forecast scenario points to a decrease in GDP of 0.4 %, a figure identical to that expected on average by private analysts grouped in the Funcas forecast panel. Among the most worrying data is the sharp decline in employment in the hospitality sector in February, which suffered the worst result since the months of confinement, with a sharp reduction in the number of affiliates and a sharp increase in the number of workers in ERTE situation. Added to this is the destruction of companies in the sector that has been going on since November, and which amounts to 15,000. In other branches, such as leisure, the latest employment data has been equally worrying. On the other hand, the results of the 2020 Central Balance Sheet published by the Bank of Spain reflect a significant increase in companies with negative profitability and a deterioration in their financial position.

The direct aid program approved by the Government should serve to mitigate the destruction of the business fabric in these sectors most directly affected by the crisis. However, the data mentioned above suggest that some of the companies in these sectors may have already reached a point of no return, unable to face the debts incurred in the future, and therefore insolvent and doomed to disappear.

It is possible to distinguish, within the sectors most affected by this crisis, between, on the one hand, companies that depend mainly on national clients, and on the other, those that depend on international tourism. Possibly the situation of the former is, in general, somewhat less suffocating than that of the latter, and it is also possible that they will resume their activity sooner, as soon as all restrictions on activity and mobility are lifted. The enormous volume of savings accumulated throughout the pandemic allows us to maintain cautious optimism regarding a rapid recovery in national demand, and therefore, a return to something close to normal in that segment, although we do not know to what extent, since there may be permanent changes in habits and consumption patterns. International tourism will take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels, perhaps even several years, so the risk of business and job destruction is greater here.

In either case, the loss of business and jobs will be inevitable. In fact, although GDP growth is expected this year, all forecasts point to an increase in the unemployment rate, due to the emergence of unemployment that now remains hidden under the ERTE – only in the hospitality sector in February there were 500,000 workers in this situation.

The question is how to deal with the effects of these business closures. We must start thinking about what the next step in economic policy is going to be. The objective should be the launch of an ambitious training plan to retrain people expelled from the labor market, who given their low average training level, would be largely doomed to become long-term unemployed. It is worth highlighting the fact that 94% of the people who in the fourth quarter of 2020 had lost their jobs, that is, 590,000, had a lower level of education than complete secondary school, a fifth of whom were over 45 years. Ultimately, it would be a matter of tackling one of the great shortcomings of our system, which is relative to active employment policies and the training of the unemployed.

Investments within the EU’s Next Generation program may offer, in addition to funds to implement such a plan, an alternative for the future for these workers. Thus, training should preferably take into account the demands that these investments will generate, both directly during their execution, and the new economy towards which we are heading based on decarbonisation and digitization.

Obviously, this is not enough to structurally transform our economy dependent on tourism into an economy oriented towards sectors with high technological content. This is a long-term task that requires, as has been repeated many times, other important reforms. But the interesting thing is that European funds, together with a good training plan, offer us the opportunity to prevent a large group of workers harmed by this crisis from being definitively excluded from the system, as has always happened after each crisis.

Maria Jesus Fernandez He is a senior economist at the Fundación de Cajas de Ahorros (Funcas).