President of the STF evaluates the moment when the new minister takes over the Court, saying it is necessary to “turn the page of history”

The president of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Roberto Barroso, stated that Brazil is experiencing a moment of “recovery of civility and institutionality”, and defended the “pacification” between people who have differing opinions. The statement was given after being asked about the arrival of the new Supreme Court minister, Flávio Dino, at the Court.

“I think the country is experiencing a moment of recovery of civility, of institutionality. In life, you have to turn the page in history, but you can't tear the page out. We end up having to go through what we have to go through. We have to work for pacification, for the union of people who think differently”said the minister speaking to journalists after the ceremony.

The former Minister of Justice was sworn in this Thursday (22.Feb.2024), in a ceremony at the headquarters of the Supreme Court, on the same day that a series of testimonies were conducted by the Federal Police (Federal Police) with those being investigated for an alleged attempted coup d'état.

Among those investigated are the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who remained silent, the president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, and Bolsonaro's former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres.

Barroso further stated that “we are walking” for a place for quality public debate and dialogue between people with differing opinions.

“Democracy has a place for conservatives, it has a place for liberals, it has a place for progressives, it has a place for a quality public debate, it has a place for divergence between people who put forward their arguments. This is the time we are heading towards, a time in which disagreements are resolved through debate.”said the president of the STF.

Barroso took advantage of the moment, after the inauguration ceremony, to once again praise his new colleague, saying that Dino has a profile “good-natured” and it is a “example” person capable of establishing this dialogue.

See photos from the inauguration ceremony of the new minister: