Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said after winning an impressive eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders here in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, chasing such a goal is a spectacular victory. After registering 149 runs for two wickets in 16.5 overs, Mumbai Indians stopped KKR for 148 for five. Quinton de Kock scored an unbeaten 78 off 44 balls for Mumbai.

Rohit said at the award ceremony after the match, ‘It is fantastic to record such an impressive victory chasing the target. This will boost our confidence significantly. Rohit said that the team batting later in the tournament will win more matches. He said, ‘I believe that the team batting later will now win more matches. In this match, we bowled effectively with the first ball.

Rohit shared a 94-run partnership with De Kock for the first wicket with an innings of 35 runs in the match. He said, ‘I like to play with De Cock. Most of the time, he is aggressive and I stand with him.

