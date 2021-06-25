The creators of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls recruit veterans with experience in these fields.

Last May, it was three years since the release on PS4 of Detroit: Become Human, the last production to date. Quantic Dream. Since then the company founded by David cage has generated a lot of information about its expansion, both at the multiplatform level, launching several of its projects on PC and opening new offices in Canada, but hardly any news about its next development, one that could be a multiplayer game as a service according to a series of job offers that leave more clues about your entity.

Quantic Dream seeks a video game capable of financial prosperityThere are two job advertisements discovered by users of the ResetEra forums. The first seeks a Guild designer with experience in “strategy or competitive video games” to carry out their work in close collaboration with the top managers of the project. The description and skills required to fill the vacancy do not leave more details about what type of development we are facing, the other job offer does. In this sense, Quantic Dream needs a designer responsible for the economic model of the video game, aiming to create their virtual products and establish parameters to measure the user’s response to them before and after their launch, which allow production function as a service being financially prosperous.

Games Radar points out that this is not the first time that Quantic Dreams recruits staff for a multiplayer video game, it already did so in 2013 as we collected in 3DJuegos, without later prospering in something more material, but both job offers make it quite clear in this time the French team wants to put aside the adventures for solo enjoyment, at least in part, for their next project, one for which there is little more information than the one already mentioned.

Quantic Dream has also edited videogames in recent years, although the job offers mentioned speak specifically for its incorporation in Paris. If you want to know more about Quantic Dream, you can take a look at this report by colleague Adrián Suarez on David Cage and the narrative: this is how the author of Detroit Become Human sees the video game stories of the future.

