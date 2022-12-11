The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), said, in a post this Sunday, 11, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has his “eternal admiration and gratitude”. The statement comes after he received criticism from allies of the president for saying that he is not a “rooted Bolsonarist” and approaching the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, one of the main targets of Bolsonaro’s criticism.

In a post on Twitter, with a photo next to Bolsonaro, the governor-elect highlighted the importance of the president in his trajectory. “If I’m here today, it’s because Jair Bolsonaro trusted me and the work of a coach that in 2018 nobody knew about,” he said.

Tarcísio was appointed Minister of Infrastructure by Bolsonaro in the first year of his term and remained in office until March of this year, when he launched his candidacy for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes as the president’s political godson.

Despite presenting himself with a technical profile during the campaign, he also sought to attract the most conservative electorate aligned with Bolsonaro. To that end, he raised common flags with the president, such as criticizing the mandatory vaccination against covid-19 and the use of cameras in Military Police uniforms. He even accompanied Bolsonaro on motorcycles and on the March for Jesus in São Paulo.

However, after being elected, he already postponed the promise to end the mandatory vaccine, appointed only one Bolsonarist to his secretariat – the deputy captain Guilherme Derrite (PL-SP) – and claimed not to be a “root Bolsonarista”, defending dialogue with the STF and with the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Criticism against him in the Bolsonarist base became even more intense after Tarcísio was photographed talking and laughing with STF minister Alexandre de Moraes during the inauguration of ministers Messod Azulay Neto and Paulo Sérgio Domingues at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) last Tuesday -feira, 6. Bolsonaro was at the event, but did not speak.