The situation in Bolivia is of maximum tension this Wednesday, June 26 after the Army commander, General Juan José Zuñiga, tothreatened to take over the government headquarters building, in Plaza Murillo. The vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, denounced that it is developing a coup’.

According to the criteria of

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, repudiated the facts. In his “his Government and the entire Bolivian people. The international community, the OAS and the General Secretariat will not tolerate any breach of the legitimate constitutional order in #Bolivia or anywhere else.”

The General Secretariat of the @OAS_Official condemns in the strongest terms the events in #Bolivia. The Army must submit to the legitimately elected civil power. We send our solidarity to the President of #Bolivia Luis Arce Catacora, his Government and all the people… https://t.co/rI4SNalxop — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) June 26, 2024

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, urgently called the member countries of Celac. “I urgently summon the presidents of the member countries of CELAC, to condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia and demand full respect for civil power and the Constitution.”stated the president in her X account.

I urgently call on the presidents of the member countries of CELAC to condemn the fascism that today attacks democracy in Bolivia and demand full respect for civil power and the Constitution. The military forces have once again delivered a criminal Coup… — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) June 26, 2024

Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, reacted to the events in Bolivia. “We strongly condemn the unacceptable action of force by a sector of that country’s army,” He said in a post on his X account,

From Chile I express my concern about the situation in Bolivia. We express our support for democracy in the brother country and for the legitimate government of @LuchoXBolivia. We strongly condemn the unacceptable action of force by a sector of that country’s army. We can not… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) June 26, 2024

The Bolivian Ombudsman’s Office also spoke out regarding the events in this country. The entity warned that democracy is at risk, calling on all actors to protect the rule of law, constitutionality and preserve the national democratic state.

For his part, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated on his democracy of that brotherly people and country.

We express the strongest condemnation of the attempted coup d’état in Bolivia. Our total support and support for President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, authentic democratic authority of that brotherly town and country. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 26, 2024

Coup d’état in Bolivia Photo: Play video

News in development, expect expansion soon.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL