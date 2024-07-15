Ralf Schumacher comes out: “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything”

Ralph Schumacher did coming out with a post on Instagram in which she shows herself from behind together with her partner Etiennewith whom she has been in a relationship for two years. “The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything,” wrote the former pilot of Formula 1. The revealing shot comes after the brother of Michael He had denied for years the rumors about his homosexuality that began to circulate after the end of his marriage with his ex-wife Cora.

Auto Bild Motorsport wrote in 2014 that the ex-wife of Ralph Schumacher she allegedly had an affair with another man because of her husband’s homosexuality. The former pilot denied everything, claiming that the marriage was going well. After a few months, the two reported each other for personal injury. It is said that the fight broke out over custody of their son David.

“I attended the opening party of a club owned by a gay couple. – he replied Ralph Schumacher to the new rumors launched by the German newspaper – I took a photo with them, which was then hung in the aforementioned place. But, even at the risk of bitterly disappointing someone, I want to say that I am not gay. This is a crazy rumor”.