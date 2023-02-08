Another blow to organized crime: Antonio Strangio captured

A few hours after the capture in France of Edgardo Greco, Antonio Strangio, a fugitive from ‘Ndrangheta, is stopped in Bali. Yesterday evening, 2 February, at 21.00 local time (15.00 Italian time), at the Bali Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali (Indonesia), the fugitive was arrested by the local police.

Struck by “Red Notice” Interpol (the international arrest notice for wanted subjects all over the world), Antonio Strangio, 32 years old, linked to the homonymous ‘ndrina of San Luca (RC) and also known as “Janchi”, was wanted for the production and trafficking of drugs with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia method, as part of the operation called “Eclipse 2”, directed by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Reggio Calabria and conducted by the Investigation Department of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Reggio Calabria.

The investigation, the natural continuation of the more complex one “Operation Eclipse”, had led, in July 2015, to the execution of 11 pre-trial detention orders against as many subjects belonging to gangs of the ‘Ndrangheta of Vibonese and Reggio (linked to the Bellocco clan), while he had gone into hiding in 2016 by escaping to Australia from where, having been a naturalized Australian citizen, he could not be extradited.

The Carabinieri of the Provincial Carabinieri Command of Reggio Calabria, supported by theI-CAN Unit (Interpol Cooperation Against ‘Ndrangheta) and the Italian Security Expert in Canberra, never let go of the fugitive and at the first misstep they captured him and with the collaboration of Interpol Indonesia he was, in fact, stopped in Bali, as soon as he left the Australian country.

Upon returning to Italy, his position must be assessed, without prejudice to further decisions that will be made in the subsequent levels of judgement. Strangio’s operation follows by a few hours the news, which was covered by all the international newspapers, of the capture in Saint Etienne in France of Edgardo Grecoa fugitive for 17 years, known as “chef of the ‘Ndrangheta” and sentenced to life imprisonment for double murder.

With Strangio, 42 fugitives have been arrested worldwide in just under three years since the start of the I Can Project, which is collecting the results of a work aimed at raising awareness of the global danger of the ‘Ndrangheta in the police forces of 13 countries (those most exposed to the threat), which until recently was considered an Italian folk phenomenon and not a powerful criminal organization that has made business all over the world, which operates through encrypted platforms, pays in cryptocurrencies and which pollutes the economic and financial fabric of the realities it “colonizes”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

