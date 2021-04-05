“Mitigate the risk”. This is the concept that governs the campaign vaccination against the coronavirus, one of the most important in history. And this is the reason, also why the national State determined stages for the application of vaccines against Covid. The idea of immunize the population most at risk progresses with some differences, depending on the jurisdictions. For example, in the Province of Buenos Aires, vaccination is random and reaches both those under 60 years of age with underlying diseases, such as diabetes or obesity, and teachers. While the City, for its part, began with those over 80 and to continue decided to postpone the immunization of teachers to advance with those over 75, 70 and even advance those who have previous illnesses.

Until this Monday afternoon, there was 39,726 vaccinated people over 75 years old, one20,314 of More than 80 and 12,842 nursing home residents.

Precisely in relation to its population of older adults, the Government of Buenos Aires has been raising before the national the need to rethink the distribution of doses you receive ; especially considering that the three brands -Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Covishield- are authorized by the ANMAT (National Administration of Medicines, Food and Technology) to be applied at +60. This is how the Head of the Buenos Aires government let it be known, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta , to the president, Alberto Fernandez this weekend, when they had a zoom match.

From there it emerged that the first national president asked include PAMI in the campaign. On this issue, this Monday afternoon it emerged that the national government could send vaccines to PAMI directly. However, details about what would be the implementation of the measure.

The central argument of Larreta’s request is that, as happens in most cities around the world, Buenos Aires also has an aging population. One of the reasons for this condition in large cities is the low birth rate; births are below the generational replacement rate, which is 2.1 (1.8 in CABA).

Vaccination campaign in the City. So far it has included some 16,000 teachers, but in the next stages it will prioritize older adults and people with previous illnesses. Photo: Maxi Failla

With the beginning of what all health authorities identify as the second wave of infections -and a bit against the clock trying to reach winter with the largest number of vaccinated neighbors-, the focus of the Buenos Aires government is on the immunization of those over 70 years old . The highest number of deaths is concentrated in this group. 28% of those over 80 who contracted the virus died; and nearly 14% of the people who contracted the virus and died were between the ages of 70 and 79. Together, both groups account for 42% of deaths.

According to sources from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, it is estimated that the City concentrates 9.5% of all adults older in the country (also 19% of health personnel). Based on these percentages, he claims a greater number of vaccines, in order of 9 to 10%. So far, the City receives an average 7% of total shipments.

The visibility of this demand is not new, but it began to intensify in recent weeks. In the first days of March Fernan Quirós , in one of his usual conferences, made clear his vision on the subject: “The Nation has made a distribution decision based on the general population, when the vaccine is applied to risk groups and risk groups are not proportional in all jurisdictions . The City has a health worker load much higher than the Argentine average and has a much older population pyramid, “he said.

Although the +75 vaccination started on Wednesday of last week, there is still a very important remnant of shift allocation at +80. According to the City’s open data website, with updated figures as of today, there are still 24,224 people waiting to receive their turn.

While in the other age groups, the City has already registered 188,195 neighbors : 83,288 are +75 and 104,907 are +70. 52,041 shifts were awarded and 39,726 people older than 75 years have already been vaccinated.

From the Ministry of Health, they explained that they haven’t started granting turns for +70 yet. They hope to be able to access the new shipment of vaccines from Sinopharm and Sputnik V to organize the logistics of what lies ahead.

Those who did not register can do so in the Buenos Aires Government website.

It is estimated that in the City the universe of people who must be vaccinated is 1,200,000, This includes health personnel (public workers, private establishments, nursing homes and independent), adults +70, residents in nursing homes, adults +60, strategic personnel (teachers and members of the security forces), neighbors between 18 and 59 years with risk factors and finally other strategic groups (state working on issues related to the pandemic, for example).

Regarding the arrivals of vaccines in the last week. On Sunday, March 28, 218,400 doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines arrived, from the COVAX fund; on Tuesday, 300,000 Sputnik V, of which 250,000 belonged to component 1 and 50,000 to component 2; on Thursday, a million doses of Sinopharm. Finally this Sunday, an Aerolineas Argentinas flight arrived in the country with 500,000 first doses of Sputnik V. Of this total income, the City should receive around 141,260 vaccines about. From the Buenos Aires Health area they clarify that between the delivery of the shipment from the Nation to the City, they pass around seven days until the vaccine reaches the arm of the neighbors.

With these shipments received in the last week, and since the beginning of the immunization process, Argentina has already received a total of 7,266,500 doses.

