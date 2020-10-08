What does Sonali say on weight loss Regarding reducing weight after pregnancy, Sonali says that you do not need to come under pressure. If I feel my weight is correct then someone else will say anything, what should I do with that. So Sonali is not affected by people’s comments about her weight.

Changes on becoming a mother Sonali said that her life had changed completely after being a child. Even after being a child, he realized that he was married. Sonali says that raising a child is a huge responsibility and it is very different to experience it yourself. Even if people keep teaching or telling you, but the experience you do yourself is very different.

Comment on size zero Sonali says that she does not understand the concept of size zero. She has always been the same as before. Everyone's body type is different and more important than your body is how you are a human being inside and how to present yourself.

Sonali’s weight loss diet Sonali used to work out in the gym 3 to 4 times a week, which included 3 hours of cardio and one and a half hours of resistance training.

Wet loss secret To lose weight after pregnancy, Sonali used to eat skimmed milk, salads, green vegetables and fruits. She used to eat a handful of walnuts every day.

Sonali Bendre, one of Bollywood’s Yami Mami, looks very fit and beautiful even at this age. The way Sonali made weight loss after her pregnancy is a compliment-a-compliment and you can also reduce the weight after delivery by knowing Sonali’s secrets.