The content has since been restored “with the correct newsworthiness label,” a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

Last Thursday, Ibrahim accused Meta of cowardice after deleting his post about Haniyeh, which was a video of a phone call with a Hamas leader to offer condolences on Haniyeh’s death.

According to the Malaysian prime minister, who met Haniyeh in Qatar last May, he has good relations with Hamas’ political leadership, but no ties at the military level.

“Let this be a clear and unambiguous message to Meta, stop such cowardice,” he wrote on his Facebook page at the time.

Malaysia had previously complained to Meta over the removal of content, including local media coverage of the Malaysian prime minister’s recent meeting with Haniyeh, which was later restored.