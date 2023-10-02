CNJ, responsible for the tool, says it needs more time to develop the program and that the initial deadline was “unfeasible”

Despite having an initial deadline to start on January 31, 2023, Serp (Electronic System of Public Records) should only be effectively launched in the 2nd half of 2024. The tool proposes to unify the public notary service in Brazil via the internet , so that citizens can access documents in one place.

It turns out that the system needs a lot of support and technical elaboration. The deadline stipulated by law (14,382 of 2022) that determined the creation of the appeal would be insufficient, said Carolina Ranzolin, assistant judge at the National Justice Inspectorate. The organ is connected to the CNJ (National Council of Justice), responsible for implementing Serp.

“A very ambiguous and unenforceable deadline. Before putting the system up and running, we have other measures”said in an interview with Entrepreneurial Power. The law was sanctioned in June. The CNJ had 6 months to implement the program.

Carolina described the steps that need to be followed:

systematize the Serp creation process;

create operators for each registry specialty (real estate, civil registration, etc.);

get the money to maintain each operator.

There are 3 teams responsible for Serp:

an executive secretary who receives the system’s demands;

a council responsible for studies and analyzes of the tool;

a chamber of legislation that approves or rejects resolutions.

In March 2024, an internal version of the system is expected to be implemented with a focus on the Judiciary. It will be called Serpjud and will also act as a test for the finished program.

The assistant judge said she was in contact with the government about the issue until the end of last year, when the president was Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The current management of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), has not yet contacted us regarding the issue.

“We knew that at the end of the year we would have a change of management and we waited for them to contact us. This did not happen, but we are open to resuming dialogue”he declared.

The financing of the new system comes from a fee charged to notary offices that already exist in the country. The rate varies depending on the modality. For example, the rate for civil registration institutions is 1.5%. For real estate, 0.8%.

According to the coordinator of Onserp (National Operator of the Electronic Public Records System), Luis Vendramin Junior, money is not one of the problems behind the delay in the implementation of Serp. “What we least want is to put out a final product and have it be worse than the experience the user already has today”he declared.

WHAT’S AVAILABLE TODAY

There are already online consultation services for notary offices, but they are divided by areas. The promise of Serp is to unify them as a whole.

Access each of the systems: