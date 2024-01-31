Scheduled for Tuesday (January 30), the release was postponed due to technical problems; Those selected must enroll from February 1st to 7th

The Ministry of Education released, this Wednesday afternoon (January 31, 2024), the definitive results of those selected in the 1st call of the 2024 selection process of Sisu (Unified Selection System).

The release was scheduled for Tuesday (January 30), but was postponed due to technical problems. The information can be consulted at Single Portal for Access to Higher Education from Sisu.

According to the MEC, Sisu's 2024 selection process received 1,271,301 applications, which corresponds to 57.6% of the number of candidates eligible for this edition of the program (2,209,175). This was the highest participation rate in the last 7 years.

In this edition, the selection process made 264,181 places available for the 1st and 2nd semesters of 2024, in 6,827 undergraduate courses, from 127 higher education institutions, which joined the program.

Of the total vacancies, 53.6% are allocated to affirmative actions, provided for in the Quota Law, which deals with access to higher education for black, brown, indigenous and quilombola students, people with disabilities, as well as those who have completed a full course. secondary education in public schools.

Enrollment

Anyone selected in the first Sisu call must enroll or register academically at the institution between February 1st and 7th, on the same Single Portal for accessing the system.

The MEC warns that it is the candidate's responsibility to observe the procedures and documentation necessary for enrollment, as well as pay attention to the days, times and places of service defined in each institution's specific notice.

The notice also provides that the university or college must offer free internet access for registration, on the institution's regular operating days and times.

And no fees related to the selection process can be charged by educational institutions.

Waiting list

Anyone who is not selected at this stage can express interest on the waiting list for vacancies resulting from the withdrawal of those selected in the 1st call, from this Wednesday (January 31st) until February 7th.

Participation in the waiting list will also be on the Sisu page on the Single Access portal.

In 2024, there was only one registration stage. With this, the waiting list can be used throughout the year, by participating public higher education institutions, to fill vacancies that may not be filled in the regular call.

According to the Sisu 2024 schedule, candidates on the waiting list for higher education institutions will be called on February 16th.

Sisu

Since 2010, the computerized system managed by the MEC has gathered undergraduate vacancies offered by public higher education institutions across Brazil that participate in the current selection process, the majority of which are offered by federal institutions (universities and institutes).

With information from Brazil Agency.