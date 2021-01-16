D.Friedrich Merz, who lost out in the election for CDU boss, is ready to take over the post of Federal Minister of Economics. “I offered the new party chairman to join the current federal government and take over the Federal Ministry of Economics,” Merz told Reuters on Saturday.

At the same time, he justified why he had not run for the CDU presidium. “The CDU cannot only be run by men from North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Merz. “Even fewer women would have been elected to the Presidium if I applied. I have therefore decided to forego a candidacy in favor of women. ”On the other hand, Norbert Röttgen, who was eliminated in the first round, decides to run. “I want to make my contribution to the team,” says Röttgen in his application speech.

“The factual questions are now in the foreground”

Merz urged his followers to support the new party chairman Armin Laschet. “Armin Laschet now deserves the party’s full support. And that’s why all delegates should vote for him in the final written vote, ”said Merz. The most important thing now is the preparation of the content of the elections in 2021. “The issues are now in the foreground,” emphasized the economic politician and deputy chairman of the CDU Economic Council.

When asked who should become the Union’s candidate for chancellor, Merz replied evasively and referred to the vote between the CDU and CSU. “The two party leaders have to discuss this and make a proposal,” he said.

Meanwhile, CSU boss Markus Söder is sure to work well with the new CDU chairman Armin Laschet. It is now a matter of first passing the two state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, said Söder. Above all, however, the corona pandemic must be overcome. On the subject of the Union’s candidate for chancellor, the Prime Minister of Bavaria added: “And I am quite sure that Armin Laschet and I will find a joint, intelligent and cohesive solution for all further questions that arise.”