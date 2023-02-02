Senador said he managed to make Pacheco “out of inertia” which resulted in a promise of “defense actions” by Casa Alta

the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) thanked this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) for the support received in the race for the presidency of the Senate. The former minister of Regional Development stated that he managed to make the leader of the Casa Alta, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), “getting out of inertia, promising defense actions” of the Senate.

through publication on their social media profilesMarinho said he had “assurance” that left “stronger”. He also stated that “The struggle for democracy continues”.

Marino also shared a video. He again thanked the support during the campaign to lead the Senate. He said he hoped the agenda presented in his pre-vote speech could be “put into practice in defense of freedom, the prerogatives of [Senado]independence and separation of powers”..

stated that “more than ever, Brazil needs pacification”. Said “It is up to the Senate to oversee” the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), “the actions to be undertaken”Besides “defending and strengthening the legacy” left by former presidents Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Michel Temer (MDB).

Finally, the senator affirmed that it was the responsibility of the members of the Upper House “defending values ​​that are dear to the Brazilian family”.

“Values ​​that make us who we are. People who believe in God, respect their family, want a prosperous Brazil [e] more equal. A Brazil where people can undertake, build, build”said Marino.

Watch (2min29s):