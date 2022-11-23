After the defeat of Argentina in its debut in the World Cup in Qatar this Tuesday (22), 2-1 loss to Saudi ArabiaTwitter users did not spare Labor Minister Raquel “Kelly” Olmos.

Last week, in an interview with a TV station in the country, Olmos was asked whether she would prefer that inflation go down or that the local team win the World Cup in Qatar. The Minister of Labor replied: “Then we continue to work with inflation, but first that Argentina wins”.

“I think we have to work all the time because of inflation, but a month won’t make much difference. On the other hand, from an emotional point of view, of what it means for all Argentines, we want Argentina to be champions”, added Olmos, who compared the moment with the time of the first Argentine world title, in 1978, when the military ruled the country.

“We were in the middle of the military process, they were chasing us and we didn’t know what was going to happen to us. Argentina was champion and we all went out to celebrate. Then we move on to reality, which is inevitable. But in the midst of this, if you can celebrate and celebrate, honestly, why avoid it?”, argued the minister. In October, the inflation rate in Argentina reached 88% in the interannual indicator.

In the immediate aftermath of Messi’s national team defeat, Argentine Twitter users remembered Olmos’ unfortunate remarks. “We can now start talking about inflation, right, Minister Kelly Olmos?”, asked a user.

Another wrote: “Well, with the result we started the World Cup with, I hope that Kelly Olmos, [o presidente] Alberto Fernández and the entire government have gotten off their asses and are taking measures to reduce inflation.”

Another user, in a post full of profanity, already predicted an early elimination of Argentina in Qatar. “Kelly Olmos said that after the World Cup they would ‘start working’ to lower inflation! What a bummer! They’ll have to ‘work’ before, it seems!”, pointed out an excerpt from the publication.