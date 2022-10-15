





In a note published on the official profile on Twitter, the Novo party criticized the declaration of vote by João Amoêdo, founder and former president of the party, for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), given this Saturday. According to the text, the position is “incoherent and regrettable”.

“João Amoêdo’s declaration of vote for Lula, who has always supported and financed dictators and played a leading role in the biggest corruption scandals in history, is absolutely incoherent and regrettable,” says the party’s note. “His position does not represent the New Party and goes against everything we have always defended.”

Amoêdo said, in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, who gave up on annulling the vote in the second round because he considered that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, represents a “considerably greater” risk to the country at this moment. He said that Lula does not represent him either, and that he will oppose either of the two that wins the election.

The former president of the party, who ran for president in 2018, also said that he expected to receive criticism in the Novo, although he highlighted that the party’s internal rules provide for the freedom of expression of its members.

“The sad statement embarrasses the institution, which remains consistent with its principles and values ​​and reinforces that Amoêdo is no longer part of the party’s governing body since March 2020,” the Novo note continues. “Supporting those who rigged state organs, corrupted our democracy and looted public coffers is to oppose the Brazilian people. The New has always been and always will be opposition to Lulopetismo and everything it stands for.”

The current president of Novo, Eduardo Ribeiro, also spoke on Twitter. “Shameful, embarrassing and incoherent the declaration of vote by João Amoêdo for Lula. The PT and Lula represent everything our party has always fought against,” he wrote. “This is the final proof that the New never changed, it was João who changed.”

The criticisms were endorsed by Novo’s presidential candidate in this year’s elections, political scientist Felipe D’Avila. “Amoedo’s declaration of vote for Lula is a betrayal of liberal values, the Novo party and all the people who created a party to rid Brazil of the lulopetism that has created so many evils in Brazil,” he posted. “Amoedo: take the cap and leave. You do not represent liberal values.”

The Novo freed its affiliates, directors and representatives to show their support in the second round of the election. On October 3, he stated that he reinforced a position “totally opposed to the PT, to Lulismo and to everything they represent. The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, expressed support for Bolsonaro’s re-election.







