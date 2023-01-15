Biden directed that federal aid be made available to support the rescue effort; Where California, the most populous state in the United States, has been witnessing 3 weeks of rainfall that reached historic rates, in light of the eighth consecutive storm that hit lands unable to absorb more rain.

reasons for the aggravation of the situation

Dr. Domit Kamel, an environmental expert and head of the Global Environment Party, told Sky News Arabia the causes of the California disaster:

Unusual rainfall led to the land’s inability to fully absorb the falling water; Which causes very serious floods.

The crisis in California is expected to worsen within 48 hours as a result of very heavy rains, which will increase floods and mudslides.

Climate change has reached a high stage of turmoil, as there are areas that are exposed to complete drought, and other areas that witness very serious precipitation.

All this as a result of the burning of huge amounts of fossil fuels on the surface of the planet, and the warming of air masses unprecedented in human history.

These phenomena are subject to exacerbation and recurrence, as happened in China and Pakistan, due to population growth and increased consumption of fossil fuels, in the absence of clear plans to reduce the dreaded burning.

The world’s meteorologists must develop scientific plans in order to minimize losses.

The upper cold region of the atmosphere has been warmed, and it no longer has the required coldness, so the clouds are heading to farther areas and accumulating in one area, which leads to catastrophic precipitation.

disturbing connotations

US President Joe Biden’s declaration of California as a disaster area has “disturbing indications”, including:

Frightening destruction of all infrastructure, whether electricity networks or damage to buildings due to the inability of waterways to absorb the heavy amounts of rain.

Road damage due to serious mudslides.

Damage to agricultural areas and service areas, which will have an impact in the short or long term.

The biggest danger is that the storm is not over, and it may cause more serious losses in this region.

Weekend warning

According to US meteorologists’ warnings, central California is at risk of “catastrophic flooding” this weekend.

A series of storms has claimed at least 19 lives due to floods, landslides, widespread power outages and fallen trees.

According to forecasts, the Monterey Peninsula may find itself cut off from the world due to high waves.

According to the meteorological warning to the population, the entire Lower Salinas Valley will witness catastrophic floods, as well as the entire city of Salinas with a population of 160,000, most of Castroville will be flooded, and all roads near the Salinas River will flood and become ineligible.

In terms of agriculture, more than 36,000 hectares of farmland are expected to be flooded, and all infrastructure, roads and homes are at risk of serious damage.