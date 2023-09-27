Doctors believe that the new drug will be the first of its kind if successful, while the Japanese company aims to put the new drug on the market by 2030.

According to the researchers, the treatment is supposed to lead to the emergence of a “third generation” of teeth in humans, after deciduous and permanent teeth.

The Japanese team succeeded in growing new teeth for mice, and it is expected that clinical trials will be conducted on healthy adults by July 2024, to confirm the safety and effectiveness of the drug in humans.

Researchers at Kitano Hospital of the Osaka Medical Research Institute, where the experiments are being conducted, say that the idea of ​​growing new teeth is a dream for millions around the world.

But how were scientists able to achieve this medical breakthrough?

The researchers relied on the fact that the idea of ​​tooth buds that can become a new “tooth” exists in all humans, but that these buds usually do not develop and atrophie at a later time.

The role that will be assigned to the new medical drug to germinate tooth buds is to inhibit the protein that prevents tooth growth.

According to the creators of this drug, millions around the world are eagerly awaiting it.

Commenting on this issue, dental specialist Russel Yassin told the program: the morning On “Sky News Arabia”:

• The Japanese are pioneers in the field of scientific research and experiments.

• There are sick cases of people being born and growing up without teeth.

• Clinical trials for the new drug will begin in 2024, and if its safety is confirmed, it will be recognized in 2030.

• New treatment methods that are different from what is usually used must be adopted.

• The discovery is good news for those who suffer from a congenital disease represented by the failure to develop or have all the milk and permanent teeth, diabetes and some other diseases that cause tooth loss.

• The new teeth will be called the “third generation,” and will go through the same normal developmental stages as teeth.