For many, Hideaki anno is one of the eminences of Japanese animation, especially for the creation of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Studio gainax. The problem is that the creation of the famous ‘Rebuild’ was not easy and is documented in a special.

As you know, between the third and fourth film of the Rebuild from Evangelion Almost 9 years passed and that was more than many of the fans expected. Now, part of the production behind the last film has been documented and shows us how the ending started with pre-production in 2016.

Throughout the documentary, Hideaki anno He tells how complicated it was to make the script; At the beginning of pre-production, he didn’t go to the studio, even, many times he thought that the work done was not enough, so he did everything from scratch.

The funny thing is that the basis of the script remained until 2019, which was as far as it could go to meet the delivery date. During the documentary broadcast on NHK, Hideaki anno talked about the problems that came after creating the series of Evangelion.

Hideaki Anno’s thoughts of suicide after the success of Evangelion

The documentary dedicated to Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time tells us that Hideaki anno He put a lot of effort into making the original series from the 1990s. You’d think a hit of that size would bring happiness, but the series director fell into a slump.

Why did this happen? Hideaki anno he found several online publications where users expressed that they wanted to kill him – and in an easy way -. The creator of Evangelion He no longer felt well and lost the desire to continue producing anime. ‘When I saw that, I thought, ‘Who cares about anything else?’ ‘he declared. ‘I felt like I had finished making anime ‘.

Hideaki Anno anda had thought about suicide a couple of times; trying to jump onto a train tracks or jumping from the roof of his study, but, he did not because he did not want to die in a painful way.

After dedicating himself to making Live Action movies like Cutey honey or Shin godzilla, Hideaki anno came back to do the Rebuild from EvangelionA detail that was not easy because he was not always motivated, but, with the support and debt he had with the audience, he managed to finish the project which premiered on March 8 in Japan.

