Sri Lanka: protests in front of the government seat – a burning car of the government security service. © SHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Sri Lankan government resigns. The country is also suffering from the worst economic crisis since 1948 because of Corona – the population is demonstrating.

Colombo/ Sri Lanka – “Nothing good can be expected from our government,” Sinhalese have been saying abroad for months. They report on food shortages, catastrophic conditions in hospitals, unemployment and a lack of prospects. However, no one wants to reveal their name for fear of being denied an entry visa. Now a change seems to be taking place: After the worst riots since the weeks of protests began in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned, and with him the entire cabinet.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa © IMAGO/Pradeep Dambarage

Rajapaksa resigned from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday after thousands of Rajapaksa supporters attacked anti-government protesters. A lawmaker from the ruling party shot dead a demonstrator and then killed himself. Authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the military. The resigning head of government is the older brother of head of state Rajapaksa. Supporters of the two Rajapaksas attacked government opponents, who had been demonstrating mostly peacefully in the capital Colombo for weeks, with sticks and clubs on Monday, according to reporters from the AFP news agency.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons after government supporters broke through the police lines to destroy protesters’ camps outside the presidential residence. According to hospital information, more than 150 people were injured in the riots in the capital. Authorities imposed a nationwide curfew.

Sri Lanka: Death drama in government resignation – MP shoots demonstrators and himself

Amarakeerthi Athukorala, MP for the ruling Podujana Party (SLPP), shot at demonstrators who had blocked his car in the city of Nittambuwa, police said. He seriously injured two people, one later died. Athukorala fled the scene to a nearby building, which was then besieged by thousands of protesters. According to the police, he shot himself in it. The parliamentarian’s bodyguard was also found dead.

With the resignation of the head of government in Sri Lanka, the entire cabinet is automatically dissolved. According to a government spokesman, 76-year-old Mahinda Rajapaksa sent his letter of resignation to his younger brother Gotabaya. In it he declared that he was paving the way for an “all-party government” that would lead the country out of the current economic crisis. However, the main opposition party has said it will not be part of a government headed by a member of the Rajapaksa family.

In view of the riots, according to the authorities, a special unit for street fighting was ordered to support the police. Soldiers have been deployed in Sri Lanka for weeks to protect shipments of fuel and other essential supplies. So far, however, they have not been tasked with preventing clashes on the street. The US ambassador, Julie Chung, condemned the “violence against peaceful demonstrators” in the short message service Twitter and called on the authorities to “thorough investigations”.

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency

President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency again on Friday in the face of nationwide strikes and mass protests. A nationwide strike had previously largely brought public life in the South Asian island state to a standstill. The strikers demanded the resignation of the government, which they blame for the severe economic crisis in the country. The protests in Sri Lanka have been going on for weeks. Despite the ongoing pressure, President Rajapaksa has repeatedly stated that he does not want to step down. Demonstrators have been besieging his residence in Colombo since April 9.

People demonstrate in Colombo in Sri Lanka in front of the President’s Office against the economic crisis. Thousands of people took to the streets across the country after skirmishes with police and protesters, sparking widespread protests amid the worst economic crisis in decades. © Eranga Jayawardena/dpa

The country of 22 million people is facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1948. A major trigger was the slump in international tourism as a result of the corona pandemic. The government is also accused of mismanagement.