Home page World

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

Following a deadly incident involving a bear, the Trentino region is planning to release two animals for shooting. A law is now to be changed for this.

Trento — For months, the Trentino-Alto Adige region of northern Italy has been at odds over how the province should deal with two bears that have taken up residence in their wild — especially since one of the animals, a female bear researchers are calling JJ4, or Gaia, A 26-year-old jogger is said to have been killed in early April. Animal rights activists speak of a lack of evidence and are fighting for the lives of the two bears, and a court has so far prohibited shooting them, like them German press agency reported.

Like the news portal Stol.it Now reported, however, the Trentino state government plans to circumvent the previous bans by changing the applicable laws without further ado. Specifically, the politicians are planning to overturn a requirement that previously required approval from the Ispra environmental agency to kill wild bears or wolves.

This is Bruno and Gaia’s mother. The bear Jurka – here in 2001 in Trentino – was captured in 2010 and now lives in a wildlife park in the Black Forest. © Archive mm

Change in law to kill faster: Politicians in South Tyrol want to crack down on bears

The change in the law would mean that the Trentino governor, Maurizio Fugatti, would then be able to independently decide on the killing of large carnivores and order them without hindrance. Several court rulings had so far contradicted the killing order issued by Fugatti’s government. South Tyrolean animal rights activists are also fighting for the life of the female bear, who is a sister of the brown bear Bruno, who was killed near Bayrischzell in 2006.

One reason for the court’s intervention is a report commissioned by the animal rights activists, according to which the bear did not attack the jogger at all. Instead, the bite marks indicated an attack by an adult male bear. According to scientific findings, around 60 bears are currently living in the Alps, especially in the north of Italy.

Bears in South Tyrol: Italian animal rights activists are demanding safe accommodation in reserves

In Italy, since the death of the Trentino jogger, the debate about the coexistence of bears and humans has come to a head. The debate had previously been exacerbated by an incident in March involving the bear MJ5, which also attacked and injured a human. Many people protested the killing of Gaia and her male counterpart. Some celebrities also called for the killing order to be lifted. After the fatal incident, the female bear was taken to a secure game reserve in South Tyrol, where she has been living for months and where animal rights activists want her to stay. In the case of the other bear, too, the animal protection association LAV wanted to work for safe accommodation in a protection reserve.

Instead of shooting down the rare animals, animal rights activists have long been calling for people to be made aware of the wild predators or for wildlife corridors to be set up that make the coexistence of humans and animals less dangerous for both sides. (saka with dpa)