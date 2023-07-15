Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Italy’s highest administrative court has ruled that the bear Gaia, who killed a jogger in April, must not be euthanized. A second problem bear was also pardoned.

Rome/Trento – The Council of State – Italy’s supreme administrative court – made a final decision today: the bears JJ4 and MJ5 are allowed to stay alive. JJ4 is the bear Gaia accused of killing a jogger in Val di Sole in April. Experts doubt Gaia was even the beast that attacked the man. She was captured after the fatal attack and is currently behind bars at the Casteller Bear Sanctuary near Trent. Gaia is the sister of the bear Bruno, who roamed the mountains of Bavaria and was shot in 2006.

Right-wing politician had ordered the bears to be killed

The president of the province of Trentino – Maurizio Fugatti of the right-wing party Lega – had ordered Gaia’s killing because she posed a danger to the general public. Another bear, MJ5, was also to be killed. The large male animal, nicknamed “The Boss”, is said to have attacked and seriously injured a walker while walking his dog. However, MJ5 has not been caught yet.

The problem bear Gaia aka JJ4 has been captured. © Province of Trentino

Animal protection organizations sued against the killing. The administrative court of Trento stopped the province’s killing orders in May, and the case went to the next instance. In Rome, too, the judges see no need to kill the animals. They suspended the killing order in a temporary injunction in June – and also confirmed their decision on Friday in the main proceedings.

Italy’s Supreme Administrative Court sees killing as inappropriate

The decision of the State Council states: “The provision that provides for the killing of the animal appears disproportionate and incompatible with the supranational and national regulations that require an appropriate assessment of intermediate measures, without prejudice to the arrest ordered.” The protection of public security is also guaranteed without killing, so it was decided that the order to kill the animal should be suspended.

According to EU law, euthanasia is the last resort. Exceptions to the ban on killing protected species could only be granted “if there is no other solution”. However, only within the limits that result from European and international regulations.

Animal rights activists cheer: Is Gaia now coming to Romania – or is it to Bavaria?

The animal protection association LAV applauds the decision on Facebook: “The Council of State completely rejects the theses of the Province of Trento and asks them to consider the proposal for the transfer of the bear that we have already presented and that we can start in a few weeks to JJ4 to guarantee the best possible life.”

Most recently, the association named a bear sanctuary in Romania, to which it wants to transfer Gaia. Also the Bear Sanctuary of the Animal Union near Bad Füssing was in conversation. According to its chairman Arpad von Gaal, it has not yet been finally decided where Gaia should start a new life, Bavaria is still in the running.