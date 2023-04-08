The touching message of the mother of Federica Pugliano, the 13-year-old who died of a bad illness: the mother spoke of her daughter

These are days of great agony and sadness that unfortunately the parents of the little girl are having to face Federica Pugliano, the 13-year-old who has long struggled against a bad evil. Unfortunately she passed away forever last Wednesday, April 5, at the Santobono hospital.

The mother Ornella Anzuino earlier he spoke on social media about his work and defending Made in Italy. However, ever since her daughter was diagnosed with the disease, she has started talking about it subject.

He often told his followers about updates and also how the exams were carried out. In several posts she also spoke of the touching conversations that there was between her and her daughter. Federica just wanted to be able to live his full life.

However, in recent times his condition had aggravate drastically. Until unfortunately the sad epilogue, which broke everyone’s heart.

The 13-year-old breathed her last on the day of Wednesday 5th April, leaving a great void and pain in the heart of the family and of those who knew her. After days of silence, the mother decided to write a touching message for the daughter.

Federica Pugliano’s mother’s message

I have seen her born and lost her life. It may seem like a strong title of a novel or something similar, but in reality they are the first words that came to my mind when I saw Fede exhaling her last breath. It doesn’t happen to everyone, but we need to give the right value to this experience. They have been long days lived with the will to do justice to the existence of an extraordinary girl, of whom I am lucky to have been chosen as mother. I have shared many things here on social media and little by little I will continue to tell Federica’s journey. The message she left me is: ‘LIFE IS A PRECIOUS GIFT THAT MUST BE LIVED, FOR GOOD OR FOR BAD!’ Fede tried to give dignity to everything that happened to her. You have fought against social limitations and indifference.